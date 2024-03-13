Numerous ‘non-compliance issues’ revealed in Boeing security audit

(MENAFN) In the aftermath of a midair door blowout incident earlier this year on a Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, a comprehensive safety audit by the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has exposed a multitude of quality-control shortcomings in Boeing's manufacturing process. According to a report by The New York Times on Tuesday, the FAA identified 97 "non-compliance" issues at Boeing, leading to the failure of the aircraft maker on 33 out of 89 product audits. The audit shed light on various concerning practices, including the use of unconventional tools such as dish soap and a hotel key card.



While the FAA did not publicly release the full report, Administrator Michael Whitaker emphasized the necessity for Boeing to institute significant reforms to ensure the safety of its aircraft. Whitaker stated, "This won't be back to business as usual for Boeing. They must commit to real and profound improvements."



In addition to scrutinizing Boeing's practices, the FAA conducted audits of fuselages produced by Boeing supplier Spirit Aerosystems, uncovering safety shortcomings in seven out of 13 cases.



Among the alarming findings, mechanics at Spirit were observed using dish soap on a door seal as a lubricant during the fit-up process. Workers also utilized a hotel key card to check the seal on a door and subsequently wiped away the dish soap with a wet cheesecloth.



The safety review was initiated following a January 5 incident where an Alaska Airlines flight bound for California had to turn back after a door panel blew off at 16,000 feet, injuring several passengers. The FAA promptly grounded all 737 MAX 9 jets in the United States for safety inspections, with Alaska Airlines discovering loose bolts on many Boeing planes in its fleet. As Boeing navigates the fallout from the safety audit, the call for substantial reforms underscores the imperative to address and rectify the identified quality-control issues to ensure the ongoing safety of its aircraft.

