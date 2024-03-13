Yoga Can Help In Women Empowerment: Ayush Secy

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) Yoga is a comprehensive tool to empower women, said Ministry of Ayush Secretary Rajesh Kotecha here on Wednesday.

He was speaking at the Yoga Mahotsav-2024, an event held at the Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital to mark the 100-day countdown to the 10th edition of International Day of Yoga (IDY).

Observed annually on June 21, the theme this year is 'Yoga for Women Empowerment'.

"Yoga is a comprehensive instrument for empowering women, encompassing their physical, mental, emotional, social, and spiritual well-being," Rajesh Kotecha said.

"Empowered women take on roles as leaders, educators, and advocates for change, promoting inclusivity, diversity, and empowerment across society," he added.

Further, Rajesh Kotecha stated that the purpose of Yoga Mahotsav 2024 is to propel Yoga into a widespread movement with a focus on women's well-being and promoting global health and peace.

The Ayush Ministry has actively supported studies on various conditions affecting women, including PCOS/PCOD, stress management, and the like, to focus on women's health irrespective of their age or condition, promoting women's empowerment through evidence-based research.