Germany reassures position on delivering Taurus projectiles to Ukraine

(MENAFN) In a significant announcement, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has reaffirmed his decision to withhold the delivery of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine, citing concerns about the potential direct or indirect involvement of Berlin in the escalating conflict with Russia. Despite persistent requests from Kiev for German weapons support, Scholz remains cautious, emphasizing the need to avoid actions that could exacerbate hostilities.



The chancellor's reluctance to supply Taurus missiles stems from fears of increased entanglement in the Ukraine conflict. Scholz, facing mounting pressure from German MPs and coalition partners, underscored that the use of such weapons would demand tighter control from Berlin and the presence of German specialists on the ground. Additionally, Scholz categorically stated that German troops would not be directly engaged in the Ukraine conflict.



During a press conference in Berlin on Monday, Scholz expressed his clarity on the matter, emphasizing the precision required in his role as chancellor to avoid raising misleading expectations. Despite ongoing pressure, Scholz remains steadfast in his commitment to steering clear of actions that could potentially escalate the situation.



The rejection of Taurus missile delivery has prompted discussions about alternative solutions, including a proposed missile swap deal with the United Kingdom. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock suggested that Berlin might consider a deal wherein the United Kingdom supplies British Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine in exchange for Taurus deliveries to the United Kingdom. While United Kingdom Foreign Secretary David Cameron did not rule out the possibility of a swap deal, he expressed London's determination to collaborate closely with German partners on the issue.



As diplomatic discussions unfold, Chancellor Scholz's stance on missile deliveries underscores Germany's cautious approach, balancing the demands for increased support to Ukraine with the imperative to avoid further entanglement in the complex geopolitical dynamics of the conflict. The evolving situation may shape Germany's role in international diplomacy and its commitment to neutrality amid global tensions.

