Russia invites Swiss envoy over Ukraine funding schemes

(MENAFN) Switzerland's diplomatic relations with Russia face strain as the Russian Foreign Ministry summons Switzerland's ambassador to Moscow, Krystyna Marty Lang, to express its disapproval over Bern's recent parliamentary decision. The Swiss parliament, with a narrow vote of 21-19 and three abstentions, has moved towards authorizing the use of frozen Russian central bank reserves amounting to over USD8 billion to fund Ukraine, triggering a vehement reaction from Moscow.



In response to Switzerland's steps, Russia has strongly condemned the move, asserting that it "grossly violates the fundamental principles and norms of international law regarding state immunity." The Russian Foreign Ministry issued a stern warning, characterizing any attempt to encroach upon Russian state property under the guise of a "reparations mechanism" as nothing more than state-level theft.



Switzerland, despite maintaining its neutral status and not being a member of international blocs such as the European Union or NATO, has aligned itself with the West's sanctions against Russia, particularly in the context of the Ukraine crisis. The decision to allow the use of frozen Russian central bank reserves is a significant departure from its traditionally neutral stance.



The frozen reserves in question represent just one facet of Switzerland's stringent measures against Russia, as the Swiss government has also frozen billions of dollars' worth of Russian funds and assets linked to sanctioned individuals, companies, or entities. March 2022 estimates by the Swiss Bankers Association revealed that Russian clients held approximately 150 billion Swiss francs (USD170 billion) in Swiss banks, underlining Switzerland's historical role as a preferred destination for wealthy Russians and their assets.



As tensions escalate between Russia and Switzerland over the use of frozen reserves for Ukraine, the diplomatic fallout underscores the intricate web of international relationships and the challenges faced by neutral states in navigating geopolitical crises. The evolving situation may have implications not only for bilateral relations but also for Switzerland's role in global financial diplomacy.

