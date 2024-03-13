Gulf bourses see mixed performance amid volatile oil prices

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, most stock exchanges across the Gulf region saw gains, with the Saudi index leading the upward trend, albeit amidst fluctuating oil prices, while Egyptian stocks experienced a downturn following three consecutive sessions of remarkable growth.



The Saudi index recorded a 0.5 percent increase, buoyed by positive performances across various sectors. Notably, ACWA Power shares surged by 2.6 percent, and Al Rajhi Bank shares witnessed a 0.4 percent uptick. Furthermore, Saudi Aramco shares rose by 0.5 percent following JP Morgan's upward revision of the target price for the stock to 35 riyals (USD9.33) from 34.5 riyals. Additionally, Aramco's involvement in a financing round for Los Angeles-based Carbon Capture contributed to the positive sentiment.



In Dubai, the index saw a modest 0.1 percent rise, with gains observed in nearly all sectors. TECOM Group shares led the uptrend with a 2.2 percent increase, accompanied by a 1.8 percent rise in Al Ansari Financial Services shares.



Conversely, the index in Abu Dhabi experienced a marginal decline, influenced by decreases in Alpha Dhabi Group shares by 0.4 percent and First Abu Dhabi Bank shares by 0.3 percent. However, Aldar Properties shares bucked the trend, rising by 1.8 percent.



The mixed performance of Gulf stock exchanges reflects the ongoing volatility in oil prices, which continue to impact investor sentiment across the region. Despite this, positive movements in certain sectors and stocks indicate resilience amidst challenging market conditions.

