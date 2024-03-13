Apple waives EU regulations, permitting direct distribution of apps in Europe

(MENAFN) In response to the European Union's Digital Markets Act, Apple has announced a significant concession in its ongoing battle to maintain the dominance of its App Store on iPhones and other devices in Europe. The tech giant revealed that developers will now have the option to distribute their apps directly to consumers, bypassing the traditional App Store channel.



These changes, which are specific to the European Union, mark a departure from Apple's previous stance and could potentially challenge the company's longstanding revenue model. Under the current system, Apple charges developers fees of up to 30 percent for app distribution through its App Store, a source of significant profit margins and steady revenue.



The decision to allow direct app distribution in Europe comes amidst ongoing criticism from competitors who argue that Apple's efforts to comply with EU regulations have been insufficient. The move is seen as a response to pressure from regulators and stakeholders aiming to foster a more competitive digital marketplace.



Starting this spring, developers operating in Europe will have the freedom to distribute their apps directly to EU customers from their own websites, circumventing the need for Apple's App Store. However, developers must still adhere to Apple's terms and conditions and maintain certification as authorized developers.



In addition to granting this new distribution option, Apple has introduced a "core technology fee" of half a euro per user account per year, irrespective of whether developers choose to utilize Apple's App Store or payment system. This fee imposition suggests that while Apple is allowing greater flexibility in app distribution, it is also seeking to recoup potential revenue losses and maintain its control over certain aspects of the app ecosystem.

