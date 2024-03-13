Suez Canal Authority applies new fees of USD5K to ships with diminishing services in Rabat

(MENAFN) The Egyptian Suez Canal Authority has introduced a new regulation imposing an additional fee of USD5,000 on ships that opt out of utilizing Rabat services, rather than obliging them to have an accompanying tugboat as outlined in navigation regulations. Rabat services encompass providing passing ships with boats and launches accompanied by specialized naval crews capable of swiftly intervening in the event of incidents such as stranding.



In a recent navigation circular issued by the Suez Canal Authority, it was stipulated that the Mooring service would be extended to only 30 percent of ships within a convoy. This selection criteria is based on various standards, including ships with a larger surface area exposed to the air, those with greater tonnage, and those with a larger draft, as well as considerations of inter-ship distances. Additionally, the authority reserves the right to include other criteria as deemed necessary.



Should a selected ship decline or be unable to receive Rabat services, the circular mandates the imposition of an additional fee of USD5,000 on the ship, in lieu of requiring a tugboat as specified in the Navigation Regulations' Article 20 on page 36. This measure aims to incentivize ships to utilize Rabat services and ensure efficient navigation through the canal while balancing safety and operational considerations.

MENAFN13032024000045015682ID1107971192