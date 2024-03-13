Biden unveils America`s budget suggestion

(MENAFN) In a significant policy move, President Joe Biden has presented a draft budget for the fiscal year 2025, amounting to USD7.266 trillion, outlining key priorities and initiatives as the administration gears up for the November elections. The proposed budget reflects Biden's commitment to addressing fiscal challenges, tackling social issues, countering Russian aggression, and addressing the growing influence of China.



The budget proposal includes provisions to raise taxes on corporations and high earners, signaling an effort to cut the deficit and fund increased spending on essential social programs. With an approximately USD300 billion increase in spending compared to the previous fiscal year, the administration aims to allocate resources strategically to advance its policy agenda.



A noteworthy aspect of the budget is the allocation of USD900 billion for discretionary defense programs, with a focus on addressing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The State Department has specified a USD1.5 billion fund to counter what it terms as "the Kremlin's aggression," underlining the Biden administration's commitment to supporting Ukraine in the face of Russian actions.



The budget also reflects concerns about Moscow's expanding influence in Africa, with the inclusion of USD25 million for a new Countering Russian Malign Actors in Africa Fund. This move aims to curb Russian or other malign actors in the region, aligning with broader efforts to counterbalance Moscow's economic and political presence on the continent.



China emerges as a central focus in the budget blueprint, with the administration designating it as "America's pacing challenge." The proposed budget includes USD400 million to combat Chinese global influence and to competitively engage with Beijing on various fronts.



In the realm of national security, the draft budget earmarks up to USD20 billion for modernizing nuclear programs, highlighting the administration's commitment to maintaining a robust nuclear deterrent. The document emphasizes the importance of a strong nuclear deterrent as a foundational element of integrated deterrence, ensuring the security of the United States and its allies, including those in Europe.



Biden's budget proposal encapsulates a comprehensive approach to fiscal responsibility, social investment, and strategic global engagement, reflecting the administration's priorities in a dynamic geopolitical landscape. As the budget undergoes scrutiny and negotiations in Congress, its successful implementation could significantly shape the trajectory of the Biden administration's policy agenda in the coming fiscal year.

