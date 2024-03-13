News agency reports Trump narrowing regulation over GOP

(MENAFN) In a swift and decisive move, former United States President Donald Trump has taken the reins of the Republican National Committee (RNC), orchestrating a leadership overhaul and reportedly dismissing numerous staffers, according to a report by Politico. The move solidifies Trump's influence over the party, ensuring that manpower and funding will be strategically directed towards his anticipated 2024 election campaign.



The shake-up involved the appointment of Michael Whatley, a senior party official in North Carolina, and Lara Trump as the RNC's new chair and co-chair, respectively. This development followed the resignation of Ronna McDaniel, with Trump accusing her of mishandling the 2022 midterm elections and insufficiently supporting his claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Trump endorsed Whatley for the position in February, and the subsequent appointments signal a clear alignment of RNC leadership with Trump's political interests.



Further consolidating his control, Trump campaign adviser Chris LaCivita was named the RNC's new chief of staff. The committee also voted to formally recognize the former president as the party's nominee to challenge President Joe Biden in the upcoming November election.



In his acceptance speech, Whatley emphasized the close collaboration between the RNC and the Trump campaign in the coming months, aiming to mobilize voters and address concerns about voter fraud. This alignment underscores the fusion of party machinery with Trump's political agenda, creating a formidable force ahead of the 2024 election.



While it is customary for national committees to support the candidate securing their party's nomination, Trump has not yet officially secured enough Republican delegates for the title.



Despite this, with 1,078 delegates out of the required 1,215 and no remaining primary challengers following Nikki Haley's withdrawal, Trump is poised to be selected as the Republican nominee during the party's National Convention in July. The reshaping of RNC leadership and Trump's increasing sway over the party set the stage for a dynamic and closely watched political landscape leading up to the 2024 elections.

