U.S. EIA revises global oil demand growth forecast for 2024

(MENAFN) The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) has adjusted its projection for global oil demand growth in 2024, increasing it by ten thousand barrels per day to reach 1.43 million barrels per day. This revision aligns with the expectations set forth by the International Energy Agency (IEA). Additionally, the EIA's monthly forecasts have raised the estimate for oil demand growth in the subsequent year by 90,000 barrels per day, now standing at 1.38 million barrels per day.



Notably, there has been disparity among various organizations' forecasts regarding global oil demand. In February of the current year, the IEA anticipated a rise of 1.22 million barrels per day in 2024, while OPEC, in its February report, projected a higher increase of 2.25 million barrels per day. This variance accounts for approximately 1 percent of the total global oil demand.



In tandem with these demand projections, the EIA also anticipates growth in domestic oil production, foreseeing an increase of 260,000 barrels per day in 2024. This adjustment reflects a boost of 90,000 barrels per day from previous expectations. However, the EIA underscores that anticipated production cuts from the OPEC+ alliance are poised to temper the pace of global oil production growth.



In its short-term energy outlook report, the EIA predicts that US crude oil production will climb to 13.19 million barrels per day in the current year. This marks an upward adjustment from previous estimates, which had projected a rise of 170,000 barrels per day in crude production for the same period.

MENAFN13032024000045015682ID1107971189