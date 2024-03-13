Pin Fin Heat Sink For IGBT Market Size, Trends, In-Depth Analysis And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled

“Pin Fin Heat Sink for IGBT Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032, ” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global

pin fin heat sink for IGBT market trends, size, share, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights:

How big is the pin fin heat sink for IGBT market ?

Theglobal pin fin heat sink for IGBT market sizereached US$ 994.5 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,401.8 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.77% during 2024-2032.

What is Pin Fin Heat Sink for IGBT?

Pin fin heat sinks represent compact sinks with a flat base and a large number of pin-like structures designed to dissipate heat out into the surrounding air. They are usually manufactured using copper or aluminum alloys and appear as a solid block embedded with numerous fins. Pin fins can be easily customized for several applications based on the heat load, airflow, and available space. The round aerodynamic pin design and spacing reduce resistance to surrounding airstreams entering the pin array while increasing air turbulence. As a result, these sinks are extensively used to cool insulated-gate bipolar transistors (IGBT).

Request for a free sample copy of this report:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/pin-fin-heat-sink-for-igbt-market/requestsample

What are the growth prospects and trends in the pin fin heat sink for IGBT industry?

The growing popularity of this compact sink in solving complex thermal problems in applications with limited space and substantial heat loads is among the key factors driving the pin fin heat sink for IGBT market. Moreover, the increasing need for effective cooling solutions to meet the requirements of modern electronics via proper heat dissipation methods is also stimulating the market growth. Besides this, the escalating demand for huge power supply, on account of the expanding global population and rising digitization, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the shifting preferences from other types of heat sink toward pin fin heat sinks, owing to the growing awareness about their benefits, such as higher volumetric efficiency, compact size, lightweight, better cooling capacity, and low cost, are further propelling the global market. Apart from this, the widespread adoption of IGBT modules in the automotive industry for hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and electric vehicles (EVs) is positively influencing the market growth. Additionally, various product innovations by key players, including the development of the hybrid sink that offers better thermal performance than standard aluminum and copper sinks and can be used for multi-device cooling, are anticipated to fuel the pin fin heat sink for IGBT market over the forecasted period.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:



Advanced Thermal Solutions Inc. Wellste Aluminum

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Material Type:



Aluminium Copper

Breakup by Application:



Automotive Field Consumer Electronics

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163