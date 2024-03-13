Table Olives Market Size, Share, Price Analysis, Demand & Forecast Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Table Olives Market Report by Ripening Stage (Green Olives, Olives Turning Color, Black Olives), Olives Style (Whole, Stoned (Pitted), Stuffed, Salad, With Capers, Paste and Tapenade), Processing Type (Treated, Natural, Dehydrated, Darkened by Oxidation, Specialties, and Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-commerce, Specialty Stores, and Others), Price (Premium, Standard), and Region 2024-2032 “. The global table olives market size reached US$ 4.2 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5.7 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Global Table Olives Industry:



Health and Nutritional Benefits:

Rising awareness of the health benefits of table olives is a key driver for the global market. Packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and heart-healthy monounsaturated fats like oleic acid, olives help reduce the risk of chronic diseases like heart disease and type 2 diabetes. Their anti-inflammatory properties enhance overall wellness, appealing to health-conscious consumers. As people prioritize balanced diets, the demand for olives in meals is increasing, propelling market growth.

Rising Food Trends:

The broad range of culinary uses for table olives is a significant driver of market growth. From Mediterranean to contemporary fusion cuisines, olives are a favored ingredient among both professional chefs and home cooks. Their versatility shines in enhancing flavors across salads, pizzas, pastas, and appetizers, as well as in tapenades and spreads. Moreover, the increasing exploration of ethnic cuisines and gourmet dining experiences has spurred demand for olives. This trend is further fueled by the rise in global food tourism and the enduring popularity of Mediterranean diets, all contributing to the flourishing table olives market.

Expanding Distribution Channels:

The global table olives market is significantly influenced by the expansion of both retail and online distribution channels. Olives, available in various forms like pitted, stuffed, or sliced, are now widely accessible through supermarkets, specialty stores, and online platforms. This increased accessibility, along with effective marketing strategies and appealing packaging, has led to higher consumer engagement. Moreover, the rise of e-commerce platforms offering diverse products with detailed information, reviews, and competitive pricing has facilitated consumers in exploring and buying different olive varieties. This enhanced availability and visibility have notably fueled the growth of the table olives market.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Table Olives Industry:





Two Brothers Organic Farms

Adamakis Olives

Servicentral Agrosevilla SL

Bell-Carter Foods, LLC.

Eugene Brunel

Aceituna Verde SL

Mantziolive Hellas

Olive Line International, S.L.

OliveOilsLand OLIVES ESCAMILLA

Table Olives Market Report Segmentation:



By Ripening Stage:





Green Olives

Olives Turning Color Black Olives

Green olives dominate the market to due to their high oil content, making them versatile.



By Olives Style:





Whole

Stoned (Pitted)

Stuffed

Salad

With Capers Paste and Tapenade

Stoned (pitted) holds the largest market share as they offer convenience in cooking, allowing chefs and home cooks to effortlessly incorporate them into various dishes.



By Processing Type:





Treated

Natural

Dehydrated

Darkened by Oxidation

Specialties Others

Treated olives account for the largest market share due to their wide availability, diverse flavors, and extended shelf life.



By Distribution Channel:





Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

E-commerce

Specialty Stores Others

Supermarkets and hypermarkets hold the largest share of the market as they offer consumers a wide and diverse collection of products.



By Price:





Premium Standard

Standard pricing dominates the market due to its widespread appeal and affordability to a broad range of consumers.



Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Table Olives Market Trends:



Olive producers are innovating with diverse flavors and seasonings to meet varied consumer tastes, including garlic, lemon, and chili-infused varieties, which are increasingly sought after. In response to rising concerns about sustainability, producers are embracing eco-friendly farming practices and packaging. Additionally, there's a surge in demand for premium and specialty table olives, such as gourmet, organic, and region-specific varieties celebrated for their distinctive flavors.

