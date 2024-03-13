Media reports Pentagon unveiling USD10 billion weapons ‘hole’ because of Ukraine

(MENAFN) In a bid to address a significant arms deficit resulting from military aid provided to Ukraine, the Pentagon is urging the United States Congress to allocate USD10 billion. According to senior officials, the deficit, described as an "ongoing hole," poses a threat to the readiness and stockpiles of the United States military, prompting a crucial request for additional funding.



Despite the White House's request for over USD60 billion in supplemental assistance for Ukraine, the Republican-controlled House has been resistant, complicating President Joe Biden's efforts to secure the necessary funds. The USD10 billion shortfall, highlighted by officials speaking on condition of anonymity to Politico, has emerged due to discrepancies between the listed value of weapons drawn from stockpiles and the cost of replacing them with newer versions.



The unnamed official emphasized the urgency of approving the "big funding piece waiting in the supplemental" to ensure the replenishment of the United States arsenal. Failure to address this deficit, the official warned, would impact the military's own readiness and stockpile, amplifying the strain on national defense capabilities.



This development comes to light as the Pentagon grapples with the financial aftermath of delivering weapons to Ukraine, with costs exceeding initial estimates. The discrepancies arise when older munitions are sent to Ukraine, prompting the Pentagon to replace them with newer and more expensive versions.



Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks and another unnamed military official confirmed the deficit issue, underlining the critical need for Congressional approval to bolster the military's capabilities. Last June, the Pentagon had announced its ability to provide additional weapons to Ukraine, leveraging a re-evaluation that revealed a lower cost of stockpiled arms, allowing for an extra USD6.2 billion in aid under existing authorization.

