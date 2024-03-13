Netanyahu declares fatal destiny on Hamas leaders

(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reiterated his commitment to eradicating the Palestinian Hamas movement in Gaza, dismissing international efforts to broker a ceasefire. In a brief social media post on Monday, Netanyahu claimed that Israeli forces had successfully targeted a top Hamas leader and hinted at the impending demise of other key figures within the group.



"In the pursuit of this victory, we have already eliminated number four in Hamas. Three, two, and one are on the way. They are all dead men, and we will reach them all," Netanyahu declared in a 13-second video. The 'number four' likely refers to Saleh al-Arouri, who was killed in an airstrike in Beirut in early January, with Netanyahu appearing to suggest Israel's involvement in the assassination.



Netanyahu's remarks coincide with an ongoing investigation into the fate of Hamas' number three, Marwan Issa, a key figure in the group's October 7, 2023, attack in southern Israel. Issa was reportedly targeted in an airstrike by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) over the weekend.



Addressing 'numbers one and two,' Netanyahu referred to Yehya al-Sinwar, the leader of Hamas in Gaza, and Mohammed Deif, the head of the al-Qassam Brigades, according to reports from DPA news agency.



These developments unfolded on the first day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, as international actors, including Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, attempted to mediate a truce between Israel and Hamas. United Nations Chief Antonio Guterres also called for a ceasefire during Ramadan, emphasizing the urgency of de-escalating tensions in the region.



Netanyahu's uncompromising stance underscores the persisting tensions in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with the ongoing violence posing significant challenges to diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving stability and peace in the region.

