(MENAFN) NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has contradicted Pope Francis's recent appeal for Ukraine to display the "courage of the white flag" and initiate peace talks with Russia. In an interview with Swiss broadcaster RSI, the Pope suggested that Kiev should consider negotiations as a means of resolving the ongoing conflict. However, Stoltenberg, in a statement to Reuters on Monday, asserted that Ukraine requires additional military support before engaging in peace discussions.



Stoltenberg emphasized the interconnection between military strength and negotiating power, stating, "What happens around a negotiating table is inextricably linked to the strength on the battlefield." He firmly rejected the idea of Ukrainians considering surrender, deeming it a tragedy for the nation and a perilous proposition for the broader international community.



Kiev also rebuffed Pope Francis's remarks, with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky issuing a statement on Sunday without explicitly referring to the pontiff's interview. Zelensky cautioned against religious figures virtually mediating between those seeking to live and those wanting to destroy. Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba later affirmed Ukraine's unwavering commitment to its national flag, stating that the country "shall never raise any other flags."



In response to the Pope's comments, the Ukrainian government summoned the papal ambassador to Ukraine, Archbishop Visvaldas Kulbokas, for discussions on Monday. Kiev expressed disappointment, asserting that the remarks legitimized the "right of the strongest" and encouraged Russia to neglect international norms.



The divergent perspectives between NATO, Ukraine, and the Vatican add complexity to the discourse surrounding the conflict. Stoltenberg's rejection of surrender as a negotiating strategy underscores the importance of military strength, while Kiev's response to the Pope's comments highlights the diplomatic challenges in navigating international support and negotiations.

MENAFN13032024000045015687ID1107971150