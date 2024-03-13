CIA head claims not allocating billions to Ukraine considered legendary mistake

(MENAFN) CIA Director William Burns has emphasized the pivotal nature of the current decision facing the United States regarding the continuation of financial support for Ukraine's war effort against Russia. In a recent testimony before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, Burns described the situation as a "profoundly important crossroads" with two divergent paths hinging on the approval of over USD60 billion in additional aid for Kiev.



Burns outlined two potential scenarios based on the fate of the aid package, indicating that releasing the funds could lead to a "real possibility of cementing a strategic success for Ukraine and a strategic loss for" Russia, as per a CIA assessment. The proposed financial assistance would enable Ukraine to hold its ground on the front lines through 2024, facilitating deep penetration strikes in Crimea and continued targeting of the Russian Black Sea fleet. By early 2025, the nation "could regain the offensive initiative" and start reclaiming lost territory.



On the contrary, Burns warned of a "much grimmer future" if the financial aid is not approved.



Drawing attention to recent setbacks, such as the loss of the strategically significant town of Avdeevka in Donbass, Burns recounted that Ukrainian forces, which had held the fortified position since 2014, were compelled to retreat in mid-February after running out of ammunition. The CIA chief highlighted the potential for a recurrence of such defeats in the absence of aid, projecting a series of "more Avdeevkas" in 2024, leading to a "probably significant" loss of territory.



Burns underscored the gravity of this potential outcome, characterizing it as a "massive and historic mistake for the United States." As debates over the aid package unfold in the United States House, the CIA director's warnings serve as a stark reminder of the strategic implications and geopolitical consequences tied to the decision on whether to support Ukraine financially in its ongoing conflict with Russia.

MENAFN13032024000045015687ID1107971148