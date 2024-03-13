NATO head disproves Macron remark

(MENAFN) In a significant contradiction to recent remarks made by French President Emmanuel Macron, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has emphatically stated that the alliance has no plans to deploy troops to Ukraine. Macron had stirred controversy last month by suggesting that the West "cannot exclude" the possibility of sending soldiers to assist Ukraine in its conflict with Russia.



Stoltenberg swiftly refuted Macron's assertions, reiterating his position in an interview with Reuters published on Monday. "NATO has no plans to send troops to Ukraine, and NATO is not a party to the conflict, nor are NATO allies," he declared. Stoltenberg also issued a cautionary note, highlighting that even if individual NATO members chose to deploy troops to the conflict zone, the entire alliance would be affected, as its members are bound by a collective defense pact.



While the NATO chief did not directly address whether Macron's comments on a lack of consensus regarding troop deployments were a mistake, he emphasized the importance of consultations and a common approach to such crucial matters. "I think it is important that we consult and that we have a common approach to these important topics because they matter for all of us," Stoltenberg stated.



Macron's statements have faced widespread skepticism within NATO, with several member countries rejecting the idea of deploying boots on the ground in Ukraine. Instead, the majority advocate for the bloc to focus on providing military and financial assistance to Kiev.



The United States and its allies have already contributed over USD278 billion in financial, military, and material aid to the Ukrainian government since the conflict with Russia escalated in February 2022, according to data from the Kiel Institute for the World Economy. Additionally, there is an additional USD60 billion in United States funding on the table, although it is currently facing delays in the Congress approval process.



As the debate within NATO intensifies, Stoltenberg's firm denial of troop deployment plans underscores the importance of a unified and consultative approach within the alliance, emphasizing the collective nature of its defense commitments.

