Boeing whistleblower discovered deceased

(MENAFN) In a shocking turn of events, a former Boeing employee, 62-year-old John Barnett, has been discovered dead in the United States just days before he was scheduled to testify in a whistleblower lawsuit against the aerospace giant. Barnett, a retired quality manager with a 32-year career at Boeing, was found in his car in a hotel parking lot, allegedly from a self-inflicted wound. The local Charleston County coroner has confirmed Barnett's death, while a police investigation is currently underway.



Boeing's production standards both in the United States and globally have been facing increased scrutiny, particularly after a mid-air blowout on one of their planes in January.



Barnett, in an interview with the BBC in 2019, had revealed disturbing details about the company's practices. He disclosed that he witnessed Boeing employees being coerced into fitting sub-standard parts in aircraft to meet growing demand.



During his tenure as a quality manager in 2016, Barnett uncovered issues with the oxygen systems, where a significant number of breathing masks failed to deploy properly during emergency scenario testing. Shockingly, he claimed that procedural lapses at the factory resulted in some components going missing, with non-compliant parts sourced from scrap bins and installed on planes in production to avoid delays. Despite bringing these concerns to management, Barnett alleged that no action was taken.



Boeing, however, vehemently denied Barnett's accusations, admitting only to some defective oxygen bottles but asserting that none were installed in their aircraft. In 2017, reviews conducted by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) identified 53 non-conforming parts that went unreported at the factory, further raising questions about the company's commitment to safety and regulatory compliance.



As the news of Barnett's untimely death reverberates, it adds a somber dimension to the ongoing controversies surrounding Boeing's manufacturing practices. The whistleblower's revelations, if proven true, could have far-reaching consequences for the aerospace giant, amplifying concerns about the compromise of safety standards and the need for a thorough investigation into the company's operations.

