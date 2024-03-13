Acordis Partners With F1 Grand Prix 2024, Providing MPS & Support

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Miami Gardens, Florida, March 2024: Acordis is thrilled to announce its partnership with the F1 Grand Prix 2024, serving as a key supporter with Manage Print Services throughout the event. The Formula One (F1) motor race is set to captivate audiences from May 3rd to May 5th, 2024, at the prestigious Miami International Autodrome located within the iconic Hardrock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, United States.



As the third edition of the Miami Grand Prix, this year's event promises to deliver unparalleled excitement and spectacle, showcasing the pinnacle of motorsport competition against the stunning backdrop of Miami's vibrant atmosphere. With its commitment to innovation and excellence, Acordis is proud to be a part of this thrilling occasion, providing essential Xerox support to ensure the seamless operation and efficiency of the event.



Acordis has a long-standing tradition of delivering cutting-edge technology solutions and unparalleled support to businesses across various industries. By partnering with the F1 Grand Prix 2024, Acordis underscores its dedication to supporting world-class events and advancing technological excellence in the realm of motorsport.



"We are delighted to join forces with the F1 Grand Prix 2024 as a key partner, providing Xerox support to enhance the overall experience for participants and spectators alike," said Daniel Rodriguez, CEO of Acordis. "This collaboration reflects our commitment to innovation and our passion for supporting events that push the boundaries of excellence. We look forward to contributing to the success of the Miami Grand Prix and fostering future opportunities for partnership within the dynamic world of Formula One."



Acordis extends a warm invitation to its partners to join in the excitement of the Miami Grand Prix. As part of the partnership, select partners will have the opportunity to experience the thrill of Formula One firsthand, gaining exclusive access to the suite and enjoying a premium hospitality experience during the event.



For more information and to register for the event, please contact Johanna, Marketing Manager at Acordis, via email at ....



For more information about Acordis and its partnership with the F1 Grand Prix 2024, please visit acordiscorp



About Acordis:



Acordis is a leading technology provider and consultancy firm specializing in delivering comprehensive IT solutions and services to businesses across various industries. With a commitment to innovation, excellence, and customer satisfaction, Acordis empowers organizations to achieve their goals through tailored technology solutions and unparalleled support.

