20 Injured In Kryvyi Rih Medical Facilities Due To Enemy Strike

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kryvyi Rih, 20 people remain in medical facilities as a result of an enemy missile attack. Four adults and two children are in serious condition.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"At night, a woman injured in the attack on Kryvyi Rih died in the hospital. In total, four people died. 43 people were injured. According to updated data, 12 of them are children. There are still 20 victims in medical institutions. Four adults and two children are "seriously injured," he said.

About 20 high-rise buildings, two kindergartens and a school, an enterprise, an administrative building, a shop, and a warehouse were damaged. Cars are also damaged.

At the moment, the city has deployed Points of Invincibility, operational headquarters, and charity workers who can be contacted for building materials and humanitarian aid.

As reported, the youngest victims of Russian terror are a two-month-old boy and an 11-month-old girl.

Last night, Russian forces launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih. There were at least three hits, including a direct hit on a nine-story building and a hit on the roof of a five-story building.