Three People Injured In Kherson Region As Result Of Shelling Over Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Three people were injured in the Kherson region yesterday as a result of enemy shelling.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

According to him, yesterday the Russians fired at Beryslav, Dudchany, Shevchenkivka, Khreshchenivka, Zolota Balka, Dniprovske, Yantarne, Lvove, Stepanivka, Stanislav, Sadove, Tiahynka, Chaikyne, Odradokamianka and Kherson, hitting residential areas.

In Kherson, eight high-rise buildings and two private houses, an administrative building, an outbuilding, and a garage were damaged.

Shelling of: Number of wounded rises to two

In the settlements of the region, there were hits to outbuildings and agricultural machinery.

Three people were injured as a result of Russian aggression, the head of the Regional Military Administration said.

As reported, earlier Oleksandr Prokudin denied the information that state and law enforcement agencies were allegedly leaving Kherson, saying that it was not true.