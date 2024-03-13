Klymenko: Russian Attacks Destroy High-Rise Buildings In Three Cities Of Ukraine In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders have attacked high-rise buildings in Kryvyi Rih, Myrnohrad, and Sumy over the past day.

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reported.

"In recent hours, high-rise buildings in three cities of Ukraine have been destroyed due to Russian attacks. In Kryvyi Rih, the number of victims of a missile attack has increased to four people. A woman died in a medical facility at night. The total number of dead and injured is over fifty," he informed.

According to him, about 170 police officers and rescuers were working at the hit site of the attack in Kryvyi Rih, with warming centers and police operational headquarters deployed there.

"During the night (in Kryvyi Rih - ed.), 205 appeals from citizens were received. Psychological assistance was provided to 72 residents of the destroyed house," the minister said.

Separately, Klymenko said that late on Tuesday night, Russians fired a missile at Myrnohrad in the Donetsk region, partially destroying a five-story building.

"Two people died, their bodies were taken out of the rubble by rescuers. Another six people were rescued from the rubble, including one child. Four people were injured," the Interior Minister said.

He informed that at night the Russians also attacked a five-story building in Sumy, destroying about a dozen apartments, and the fire is still being extinguished.

Here, the State Emergency Service units rescued 10 people, and at least eight residents were injured. Three more people may be missing.

As reported, the Sumy Regional Military Administration said that 30 apartments in Sumy were damaged as a result of a Russian Shahed UAV hitting a five-story residential building, half of which were destroyed.