In Sumy, Consequences Of Shahed Attack On Residential Building Being Eliminated

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Sumy, rescuers are eliminating the consequences of a nighttime enemy strike on a multi-story residential building.

This was reported on the Telegram Rescuers of the Sumy region, the official channel of the State Emergency Service in the Sumy region, Ukrinform reported.

"On the night of March 13, the residential sector of the central part of Sumy was attacked by enemy UAVs. A five-story residential building was heavily damaged as a result of the hit. The State Emergency Service immediately arrived at the scene and began to eliminate the consequences of the attack. The rescuers managed to rescue 10 people, including five who were unblocked from the rubble and eight who were injured. The search operation is ongoing," the statement said.

It is noted that the area is being surveyed, the fire is being extinguished, and search operations are underway. Rescuers are using equipment for high-altitude work and special tools.

Shahed drone hits apartment building in

A warming center has been set up near the impact site based on the SES tent to warm the population and help solve the domestic problems of residents.

SES psychologists are working at the scene. Emergency search operations are ongoing.

As reported, last night Russians attacked a five-story residential building in the city of Sumy with a Shahed drone. As a result of the enemy UAV hit, 30 apartments were preliminarily damaged, and 15 of them were destroyed. There are injured and dead, the information is being clarified.