US Decreases Its Forecast For Oil Production In Azerbaijan

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) under the US
Department of Energy has reduced its forecast for average daily
production of oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Azerbaijan for
2024-2025, Azernews reports, citing the monthly
report of the EIA.
The daily production of oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in
Azerbaijan is expected to be 600 thousand barrels this year
(according to the previous forecast - 610 thousand barrels).
In addition, the average daily oil production in the country
next year will be 640,000 barrels, which is 10,000 barrels less
than the previous forecast.
It is noted that the daily production of oil and other liquid
hydrocarbons in Azerbaijan was 620,000 barrels last year.
In 2022, the daily production of liquid hydrocarbons in the
country was at the level of 670 thousand barrels. In 2021, the
daily production of liquid hydrocarbons in the country was at the
level of 720 thousand barrels.
Recall that in 2019 and 2020, the mentioned indicator was at the
levels of 780 thousand and 700 thousand barrels, respectively.
