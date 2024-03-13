Azerbaijani President Congratulates Pope Francis

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has
congratulated His Holiness Pope Francis on the occasion of
Coronation Day, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"Your Holiness,
It is on the occasion of your Election Anniversary that, on my
own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I am pleased
to offer my most cordial congratulations to you and, through you,
all your fellow coreligionists.
We place great importance on enhancing relations between
Azerbaijan and the Holy See. The genuine dialogue and mutual
understanding we have cultivated over the years contribute to
preserving universal values and fostering solidarity among
representatives of various religions and cultures.
I express my gratitude to you for the high value you place on
Azerbaijan's traditions of multiculturalism and inclusivity, and
its role in promoting interreligious and intercultural
understanding globally.
I am confident that the atmosphere of exemplary cooperation
between Azerbaijan and the Holy See will continue to contribute to
the creation of an environment of mutual trust among
civilizations.
I wish you good health, longevity, and success in your noble
mission for the sake of sacred purposes.
Respectfully,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 11 March 2024"
