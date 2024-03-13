Elderly Sri Lankan Man And Wife Found Dead In Melbourne

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

An elderly Sri Lankan man and his wife have been found dead in Melbourne, Australia.

The Australian media reported that Doyne Caspersz and his wife Marlene, both believed to be aged in their 80s, were discovered on Antigoni Circuit in Warrandyte about 9.30am on Tuesday.

The circumstances surrounding their deaths have not yet been determined.

In a statement, police said they would await the results of a post-mortem to determine the cause of their respective deaths.

Police will also seek to determine whether there were any suspicious circumstances.

The Herald Sun reports at least one of them was found dead in their car.

Mr Caspersz was a prominent member of Melbourne's Sri Lankan community.

At one point he was the vice president of the Australian Burgher Association, which represents Australian descendants of a small Eurasian group in Sri Lanka made up of Dutch, British and Portuguese settlers in Ceylon.

Neighbours told reporters they had seen the pair going about their days as normal on Sunday and Monday.

The quiet, wealthy street is regarded as“Millionaires' Row”.

Located 24km northeast of Melbourne CBD, Warrandyte is a largely affluent area with a median income well above the state and nationwide average.

Property sale price on Antigoni Circuit during February 2024 ranged from $2m to as high as almost $3.

Replete with large mansions and rolling hills filled with trees, its national park is considered the gateway to the Yarra Valley region. (Daily Telegraph / Colombo Gazette)