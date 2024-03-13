Major Drug Haul Bound For Sri Lanka Seized In Tamil Nadu

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Drugs worth Indian Rs 71 crore bound for Sri Lanka were seized from a village in Tamil Nadu's Pudukkottai district.
The narcotics were to be smuggled into the island nation via the Thondi sea route.
The drugs were seized by a Central Intelligence Unit from Tiruchirappalli at a prawn farm in Mimisal village.
Based on a tip off, the team reached the spot and seized the drugs, which included 70 kg of ganja oil and 950 kg of ganja. (India Today)
