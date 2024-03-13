New Envoys For Pakistan And Thailand In Sri Lanka Present Their Credentials

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) New envoys for Pakistan and Thailand in Sri Lanka presented their credentials to President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Paitoon Mahapannaporn, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to Sri Lanka and Major General (R) Faheem Ul Aziz, HI (M) the High Commissioner of Pakistan to Sri Lanka presented their credentials to President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Minister of Foreign Affairs President's Counsel Ali Sabry and Secretary to the President Saman Ekanayake were also present at the occasion. (Colombo Gazette)