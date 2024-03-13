St. Patrick's Day A Gastronomic Celebration At Mount Lavinia Hotel

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Mount Lavinia Hotel is renowned for celebrating different cultures in the world through gastronomic experiences to create the exact exposure for its patrons.

The hotel preparing to rejoice the Irish culture at The Terrace and Governor's Restaurant on Sunday, 17th of March 2024 as they celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

A specially curated menu will be available for the guests to enjoy a delicious Irish Lunch with a special offer on Guinness Beer. This will go alongside the Mount Brunch & BBQ by the Pool, where guests can enjoy the Irish delicacies together with the Brunch or they can separately dive in to this special menu at the Governor's Restaurant. Menu includes dishes like Irish oysters, bacon, spinach, corned beef, colcannon, braised cabbage and Irish stew.

St. Patrick's Day is an Irish holiday where they observe the death of St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland which now has evolved as the largest celebration in Irish culture. Irish people dress up in all green and walk in parades where they dance to music while drinking and singing on the roads. Over 4,000 parade participants can be witnessed including marching bands and dance performers to thunderous display of music while extravagantly dressed public holds pageantries through roads of the historic Dublin city; capital of Ireland.

Irish culture and people are commemorated under the values of community, diversity, inclusion, joy and sustainability through this global celebration. MLH is all geared up to value this wonderful celebration by delivering the authentic dishes of Irish gastronomy for the Hotel's beloved patrons on 17th March 2024 at The Terrace & Governor's Restaurant.