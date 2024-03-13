Students Protest After Boy Dies Following Thirukkovil Marathon

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Students and the public protested near the Thirukkovil hospital after a young boy died in hospital after taking part in a marathon.

The 16-year-old boy had fainted after the marathon and was rushed to the Thirukkovil hospital.

Students, parents and the public claimed that the boy was in hospital for 3 hours and did not receive proper medical attention.

However, doctors at the hospital denied claims of neglect.

He had passed away at the Thirukkovil hospital even as arrangements were being made to transfer him to another hospital for further treatment.

The Police was deployed to provide protection to the hospital fearing mob violence.