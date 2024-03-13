Iran Warns Of An Unprecedented Humanitarian Disaster In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, March 13 (KUNA) -- Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian warned of an unprecedented humanitarian disaster in Gaza, as Israeli aggression force continues its genocide and famine against Palestinians.

According to a statement by the Iranian Foreign Ministery on Wednesday, the minister's remarks came in a letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, UN Security Council president, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and foreign ministers of Muslim and other countries.

The minister noted that it is obvious that Israeli occupation force's target now is to end all forms of life in Gaza and erase the Palestinian identity.

He called on the international community to take serious measures to end the Israeli crimes against Palestinians.(end)

