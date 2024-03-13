Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Two Palestinians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, March 13 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation troops on Wednesday shot and fatally wounded two young Palestinians in Jenin, the north of the West Bank.
The official Palestinian news agency, WAFA, said the two victims had died due to serious injuries, adding that four others were also wounded.
WAFA said the casualties were inflicted when an occupation force advanced toward Khalil Sulaiman hospital and opened fire at a group of people outside the emergency gate.
Meanwhile, the occupation forces burst into Jenin city and its camp, sparking off fierce clashes with Palestinian activists.
Number of martyrs since late Tuesday has risen to five.
A child had fallen as a martyr in Shefat camp. A young man and and adolescent were also killed near Al-Jib village northwest of Jerusalem. (end)
