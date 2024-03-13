Israeli Drone Attack Inflicts Casualties Near Tyre

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, March 13 (KUNA) -- A drone of the Israeli occupation attacked a car and motorbike near the southern port city of Tyre on Wednesday. The official National News Agency reported that the attack occurred on Al-Hosh road south of the city. NNA said the attack inflicted casualties. Tit-for-tat attacks have been escalating across the southern borders between the Lebanese resistance and the occupation forces. (end) ayb

