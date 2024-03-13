               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Israeli Drone Attack Inflicts One Fatality Near Tyre


3/13/2024 5:07:26 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, March 13 (KUNA) -- A drone of the Israeli occupation attacked a car and motorbike near the southern port city of Tyre on Wednesday killing at least one person and wounding three others, according to the official National News Agency.
The NNA reported that the attack occurred on Al-Hosh road south of the city.
Tit-for-tat attacks have been escalating across the southern borders between the Lebanese resistance and the occupation forces. (end)
