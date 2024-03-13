7Th Katara International Prize For Quran Recitation Witnesses 1,315 Contestants

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The 7th Katara International Prize for Quran Recitation has witnessed 1,315 contestants. The contest was organised by the General Directorate of Endowments at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs and Cultural Village Foundation- Katara.

Director of General Directorate of Endowments Dr. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Ghanem Al Thani lauded that praised Katara International Prize for Quran Recitation and its good organization and display of talent.

“The contest has gained wide fame and resonance at the global level. General Directorate of Endowments sponsors the contest through the Endowment Fund for the Service of the Quran and Sunnah, and its various programmes during the holy month,” said Dr. Sheikh Khalid.

General Manager of the Cultural Village Foundation - Katara Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti thanked the continued endowment support and generous sponsorship of the competition.

He said that the number of participants in the competitions increases year-after-year, as it reached 1,273 contestants in its last edition, and 1,315 contestants in the current edition, which reflects the global status it has reached.

Al Sulaiti said that the numbers indicate the expansion of participation and distinguished attendance from various countries of the world, adding that the competition will be broadcast during the holy month of Ramadan through the media partner, Qatar TV.

The Endowment Fund for the Service of the Quran and Sunnah is one of the six endowment funds whih aim to serve the Holy Quran and the Noble Prophet's Sunnah, through several means, including establishing centers for teaching Quran, encouraging students of knowledge to learn the Quran and study the Sunnah of the Prophet.