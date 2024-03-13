Al Abdulghani Motors Wins Sustainability Award

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Municipality unveiled the book“Corporate Environmental Sustainability - Reports and Achievements” during an event held at Al Bidda Park on the sidelines of the International Horticultural Exhibition Expo Doha.

Present at the event were Minister of Municipality H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah as well as respected businessmen, CEOs, VIPs, and media personalities. The occasion included award presentations honouring companies for their initiatives in implementing top sustainability standards in Qatar.

The award ceremony was a key feature of the event, acknowledging Qatari companies across all sectors that uphold the highest sustainability standards. These companies have effectively implemented best practices to safeguard the environment and promote sustainability within their organisations.

During the event, Al Abdulghani Motors was awarded the prestigious Excellence in Sustainability Award by H E the Minister of Municipality for the Best Green Initiative, the award was received by Al Abdulghani Motors CEO, Abdulghani Nasser Al Abdulghani.

Commenting on the award, Al Abdulghani stated:“The significance of global environmental signs such as global warming and climate change cannot be denied. These vital signs have brought attention to the importance of raising environmental awareness, safeguarding biodiversity, and fostering collaboration across all levels of society. At Al Abdulghani Motors, our commitment extends beyond our business objectives as we actively strive to protect the environment. As a leading automotive company, we recognize our responsibility towards society and strive to make a positive impact on both the community and the environment in which we operate.”

The Qatar Environmental Sustainability Book showcases the progress made by Qatar in the field of sustainability, encompassing its economic, social, and environmental aspects, as part of its commitment to modernization and growth.

The book examines and documents Qatar's efforts in achieving social development and addressing climate change, while also highlighting the accomplishments of Qatari companies in the realm of environmental sustainability.