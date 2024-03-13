Al Dermaki Breaks World Record As Qatar Sand Drag Competition Season Concludes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A new world record set by Ibrahim Al Dermaki was the highlight of the fourth and final round as the highly-competitive Qatar Racing Club's (QRC) Qatar Sand Drag Competition season concluded on a high note.

Amidst strong competition and with the participation of champions of desert bike racing in the Gulf countries, the final round was held under the auspices of QRC Chairman H E Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Thani.

This round saw the participation of over 140 competitors competing across 16 championship categories, including cars, bikes, quads, buggies, and Polaris vehicles in their various classes.

Marking a key moment in the Championship, Al Dermaki registered a record time of 3.356 seconds to secure second place in a vehicle competing in the A Pro category at the global level, in the UTV Unlimited category which was won by Jacob Al Alawi on the final day.

The second day, which included competitions in the remaining six categories, saw 12 racers, including Al Dernaki and Al Alawi, breaking the four-second barrier compared to ten in the previous round.

The modified category was won by Mahana Al Nuaimi while Hamza Safar clinched the Stock category title. In the buggy competitions, Mahana Al Nuaimi secured first place in the modified category, while Abdullah Al Sulaiti won the Stock category.

In one of the most intense competitions, the Hilux, Hashem Al Meseed clinched first place.

Earlier, the first day witnessed fierce competition across 10 categories. Mohammed Al Mazmi, the runner-up in the previous round in the Open ATV category, clinched the title of this round, while Mishal Alfahad topped the modified category podium. In the Stock category, the title went to Abdulaziz Al Haddad.

In the competition of cars equipped with 6-cylinder engines, Mohammed Saleh Al Obaidli managed to achieve the best time in the Turbo category.

Meanwhile, the champion of the previous round, Mohammed Al Shershani, settled for second place in the Nitrous category, won by Ibrahim Al Nuaimi while Mohammed Hakami won the Stock category.

In the highly competitive bike category, Abdulrahman Al Nasr claimed first place while the Polaris category was won by Hamoud Al Sulaiti.

In cars equipped with 8-cylinder engines, the modified category was won by Alshinai Ibrahim, while the Stock category title went to racer Mahmoud Diab.

At the end of each day's competitions, QRC Director Sheikh Jabor bin Khalid Al Thani crowned the podium winners.