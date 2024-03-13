Al Khater Receives Phone Call From Spanish FM

Doha: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi received yesterday a phone call from HE Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Spain Jose Manuel Albarez. During the call, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

