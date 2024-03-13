Al Meera Celebrates Ramadan With Exclusive Promotions, Rewards For Loyal Customers

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Meera Consumer Goods Company has initiated efforts to make this Ramadan unforgettable with a host of enticing promotions, products, and bonus points.

Al Meera is offering Meera Rewards members the opportunity to earn five times the usual Meera Rewards points on all Al Meera branded products in addition to up to 40% back as points on more than 30 participating brands.

A key highlight of the Ramadan promotions is the extensive range of discounts on all Ramadan essentials, including household supplies such as dinner sets, serving sets, cookware, and electronics. Customers can enjoy unbeatable prices on everything they need to prepare for the holy month, ensuring a fulfilling Ramadan experience for all.

As a Gold Charity Partner with Qatar Charity, Al Meera continues its tradition of giving back to the community through continuous initiatives. As a result, Al Meera introduced the annual 'Shop to Donate' campaign in partnership with Qatar Charity, a humanitarian and development non-governmental organization in the Middle East. The campaign will see a portion of proceeds from more than 2000 selected products that will be contributed to support humanitarian efforts throughout the month.

Customers can also purchase Ramadan Boxes at an excellent price, which include key Ramadan essentials, perfect for gifting or donating to families in need. Through an initiative with Qatar Charity, customers can purchase Ramadan Boxes and leave the delivery to families in need in the capable hands of Qatar Charity.

Furthermore, to facilitate the spread of blessings and due to high demand during the holy month, Al Meera purchase vouchers will be available for purchase at 23 branches, offering a thoughtful gesture for loved ones or charitable donations.

Reflecting on the significance of Ramadan, Al Meera management expressed:“Ramadan is a time for reflection, generosity, and unity, and at Al Meera, we embrace these values wholeheartedly. This Ramadan, we offer more rewards, substantial discounts, and a diverse range of special Ramadan offerings to make this month extra special for our dedicated customers.”