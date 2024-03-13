Al Shamal's Club Founders' Ramadan Championship To Begin On Thursday

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Youth Committee of Al Shamal Sports Club is organising the Club Founders' Ramadan football tournament to honour club legend late Ali Khaled Al Kubaisi. The tournament will get underway on Thursday.

A total of 12 teams divided into two groups are participating in the tournament. Marine Academy, Al Saiqa, Ain Khaled, the Black Star, Al Waab and Falcons are in Group A while Group B comprises Zulal, Al Jasra Academy, Al Shaqab, Al Adam, Gaza and Ain Sinan.

Three matches will be played on the opening day with Al Bukhari Academy meeting Al Saiqa, while Ain Khaled will face Black Star. Al Waab will clash with Falcons in the other match.

The organising committee of the tournament has allocated QR30,000 for the winners while runners-up will receive a sum of QR 20,000. Team finishing third will get a prize of QR10,000.

Tournament Director Ibrahim Hussein Al Sada said thrilling matches are on the cards during the event, which will conclude 21st of Ramadan.

“We are looking forward to some exciting action during the tournament. The wonderful prizes up for grabs will add fun and bring the best out from the competing teams. We thank our sponsors for supporting us for this tournament,” he said.