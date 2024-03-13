Al Thumama Ramadan Championship Registration Deadline Extended

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The organising committee of the inaugural Al Thumama Ramadan Football Championship yesterday extended the registration of event until Thursday.

The tournament featuring young players aged between 10 to 14 years is being held under the aegis of Qatar Sports for All Federation (QSFA).

“The registration period for the tournament has been extended until next Thursday, through the Qatar Sports for All Federation website. The door will be closed, and then the technical meeting session for the teams will be held, in addition to the draw for the tournament,” said Tournament Director Yousef bin Ali Abdel Nour.

The event to be played at Al Thumama Fareej Playground is sponsored by Nabina companies, Al Rawnaq Company, and Ansar Gallery stores.

“We are thankful to the sponsors for their overwhelming support to make this tournament a success,” the director added.