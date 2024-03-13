Amir Receives Well-Wishers On Advent Of Blessed Ramadan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a host of well-wishers on advent of the holy month of Ramadan at Lusail Palace on Monday evening.

HH the Amir received Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Speaker of the Shura Council HE Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim, Their Excellencies sheikhs, ministers, undersecretaries of ministries, members of the Shura Council and citizens.

HH the Amir shared the congratulations with the crowds of well-wishers on this honorable occasion, asking Allah the Almighty to bestow upon the State of Qatar and its people the blessings and goodness.

Personal Representative of HH the Amir HH Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Khalifa Al Thani, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Thani, and HE Sheikh Jassim bin Khalifa Al Thani, alongside a number of Their Excellencies sheikhs attended the reception ceremony.