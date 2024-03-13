Annual Day Of Al Jazeera Printing Press Celebrated

Annual day of Al Jazeera Printing Press Co LLC for the year 2023 was grandly held on March 8 in Hilton Salwa Beach Resort. Employee recognition and appreciation awards were distributed by the Group Chairman among the well performing production, administration and marketing employees for the year 2023.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.