Awqaf Ministry To Provide Food Baskets To 4,000 Families

Doha, Qatar: The General Directorate of Endowments at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has announced to provide food baskets to over 4,000 needy families in the holy month of Ramadan.

The food basket varies according to the number of family members, and includes all the needs of the holy month.

The announcement was made in a press conference at the headquarters of the Directorate.

Addressing the press conference, Director of General Directorate of Endowments Dr. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Ghanem Al Thani said that food baskets will be provided from Endowment Fund for Righteousness and Piety. He said that the project is being run by General Directorate of Endowments in cooperation with Hifz Al Namaa Centre.

“The project 'Salat Al Ata (food basket) will continue which is expected to benefit over 4,000 families during Ramadan,” said Dr. Sheikh Khalid.

Executive Director of Hifz Al Namaa Centre Ayed Al Qahtani thanked General Directorate of Endowments for financing food basket project.

He said that the center will provide vehicles with volunteers to distribute the food baskets to needy families.

He called philanthropists to come forward and contribute to this charity through various endowment methods.

Since its launch, the“Giving Basket” initiative has had a good impact on the beneficiaries, in addition to many praises from those interested and following community affairs.

The food basket project and the accompanying campaign come from the belief of the General Directorate of Endowments at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs in promoting the culture of giving, spreading the spirit of empathy and compassion among the different segments of society, and sharing the spirit of giving with needy families in the month of Ramadan.