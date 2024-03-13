Conference Recommends Setting Up National Committee For Plant Genetic Resources

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A conference held recently in Doha has recommended establishing a national committee for plant genetic resources (PGR) in Qatar with relevant stakeholders, and defining its tasks for preparing a draft local law for the PGR.

It also called for modification of national policies related to conservation and sustainable use of genetic resources and gene bank management, and evaluating the extent of implementation of the national strategy for PGR and amending it according to requirements.

PGR are one of essential components of agro-biodiversity and defined as the genetic material of plants having value as a resource for present and future generations.

The first International Conference on Conservation, Sustainability and the Role of Gene Banks in Preserving Genetic Resources and Achieving Sustainable Food Security was organised by the Ministry of Municipality, represented by the Agricultural Research Department (ARD). It was held at Expo 2023 Doha.

The conference also called for setting a national field gene bank for date palms in Qatar, which aims to document and preserve the genetic diversity of local and imported palm varieties.

This is by putting specific standards and protocols for sample collection, characterisation and storage using plant tissue culture techniques and advanced genetic analyses, and creating a comprehensive database of genetic diversity.

It also noted developing integrated programmes to develop the date palm sector in Qatar, including the production and marketing of dates and their products, utilising palm waste, and preserving and producing pollen.

It proposed a comprehensive assessment of the current status of plant biodiversity in Qatar to be conducted to review all available genetic resources, identify threat factors, and establish a continuous monitoring system.

This would facilitate the development of strategies to collect and identify areas of diversity important for in-situ conservation.

The conference also recommended to identify diversity areas for in-situ conservation and develop effective management plans to protect biodiversity.

The first edition of the conference witnessed participation by a large number of experts, researchers and decision-makers in the field of plant genetic resources, gene banks and food security at the international and local levels.

Director of the Agricultural Research Department, Hamad Saket Al Shammari praised the success of the international conference over five consecutive days, during which the preservation of biological diversity and the protection of genetic and plant resources for agriculture and food were discussed.

He said the conference reflects the keenness of Qatar to exchange experiences and means of dialogue and to develop practical solutions to preserve the diversity and sustainability of plant genetic resources for food and agriculture, as diversity represents a real guarantee of meeting the needs for food and medicine.

Head of the Genetic Resources Department at ARD, Aisha Dasmal Al Kuwari said the conference discussed many topics and reviewed international experiences on biodiversity, its preservation, sustainability, management of genetic resources, and the promotion and preservation of biodiversity and sustainability for food security.

Dr. Al Sayed Al Azzazi, a biotechnology expert in ARD and an organiser of the conference, said scientists and experts participating in the conference have reached a set of important recommendations in order to preserve natural resources, and ensure food safety and security.

He said this is targeted by the third National Development Strategy which is based on Qatar National Vision 2030, and the strategy of the Ministry of Municipality to support the preservation of biodiversity, resource sustainability and food security.