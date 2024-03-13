Create Memorable Experience This Ramadan At Radisson Blu Hotel, Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Radisson Blu Hotel, Doha brings you an exquisite Ramadan experience this 2024 with its exclusive packages curated to enhance your spiritual journey and brings you unforgettable moments with your loved ones.

Come together for a memorable Iftar buffet experience filled with sumptuous dishes and cherished moments at Hyde Park Restaurant, located on Ground Floor of the West Wing Building of the hotel, starting from QR140 per person. From sunset to 10, enjoy a delightful spread of traditional and Middle Eastern delights in a welcoming setting.

For a more intimate gathering whether corporate or private setting, hosts an exclusive Iftar or Suhoor in one of the event rooms of Radisson Blu Doha with price starting from QR150 per person. A carefully tailored set of services awaits you for a memorable Ramadan!

You may opt to gather outdoors in your convenience of having delectable Iftar/Suhoor with outdoor catering services starting from QR200 per person, allowing you to focus on the significance of the sacred month.

Extend your Ramadan experience and embark on a spiritual getaway with Radisson Blu Hotel, Doha's Ramadan Staycation Package, priced from QR350 per night including complimentary breakfast/Suhoor.

Create memorable moments this Ramadan at Radisson Blu Hotel, Doha and immerse in the spirit of reflection and gratitude. Reserve your spot and embrace a journey of spiritual rejuvenation.

For Iftar Buffet reservation, please call +974 4428 1555. For room reservation, please call +974 4428 1500. For Iftar/Suhoor Private Events or Outdoor Catering, please call +974 4428 1636.