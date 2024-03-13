Doha Municipality Celebrates Tree Week

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: On the occasion of Tree Week, Doha Municipality, in cooperation with the Qatari Scientific Club, celebrated the completion of the beautification and afforestation of Old Airport Road (from the Air Force signals to the Doha International Airport signals).

The event was attended by Director General of Doha Municipality Mansour bin Ajran Al Buainain, Executive Director of the Qatar Science Club Rashid Al Rahimi, and a number of the club's students, sustainability ambassadors and their families.

The landscaping and beautification works included planting 24,500 vitex shrubs and 600 acacia glaucotropha trees and some areas were beautified using white stones recycled from various construction sites.