Expo Educational Programs Raise Students' Awareness About Environment Concept

Doha, Qatar: The educational programs and activities presented by the Horticulture Expo 2023 Doha contributed to providing school students with the skills on different kinds of agriculture, enhancing their awareness of the importance of protecting the environment, its elements and components from damage and irrational use of natural resources, and introducing them to the concept of the environment and sustainable green growth.

No doubt that what students receive during the educational activities will have a positive impact that will accompany them throughout their practical and professional careers, which confirms the close connection between educational and environmental programs. These benefits and cognitive outcomes of the educational programs and activities were not only limited to students but rather went beyond them to include the expo's audience, visitors, and various segments and age groups of the society, who have become fully aware of what needs to be done regarding the environment through these educational programs and activities that accompanied Expo 2003 Doha.

Head of A Flower Each Spring program Dr. Saif Al Hajri told QNA that the educational and environmental programs were very beneficial for the students in terms of the educational, environmental and value aspects. He noted that the 'A Flower Each Spring' program focused its activities at the exhibition on behavioral and value aspects, and that they have been continuing with the presence of large numbers of students since the launch of the Expo in October 2, 2023.

Al Hajri noted that the various educational programs and events during the expo had a good impact on students in terms of supporting their non-classroom educational aspect, including, for example, gardening and plants.

He added that the participating countries provided successful practical experiences for students through their activities, allowing them to communicate directly with experts and stakeholders and learn about examples of modern methods of agriculture and food security solutions which had a great impact on them, noting that the live educational and environmental information presented were not limited to public education students but rather extended to include university students, as the participating countries provided them with important research and knowledge models in all of these topics.