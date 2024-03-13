Gaza Health Ministry Says 67 Killed By Israeli Strikes During First Day Of Ramadan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AP

With no end to fighting sight, Palestinians in Gaza began fasting Monday for the holy month of Ramadan as hunger worsens across the strip and pressure grows on Israel over the growing humanitarian crisis.

Gaza's Health Ministry said the bodies of 67 people killed by Israeli strikes were brought to hospitals over the past 24 hours, bringing the Palestinian death toll to more than 31,112 since the war began.

The ministry says that women and children make up two-thirds of the dead.

Five months of war have forced around 80% of Gaza's 2.3 million people from their homes and pushed hundreds of thousands to the brink of famine.

