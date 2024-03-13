GCC Countries Affirm Unwavering Stance Against Terrorism, Extremism

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: Denouncing all acts of terrorism with all its forms, justifications and motives, the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) affirmed their unwavering stance against terrorism and extremism, regardless of their source.

This came in the statement delivered by Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations in Geneva, HE Dr. Hind Abdulrahman Al Muftah on behalf of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, in her capacity as Chairman of the Gulf Group, during the "Interactive Dialogue on the Report of the Special Rapporteur on the Promotion and Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms in the Context of Combating Terrorism," which was held as part of the 55th session of the UN Human Rights Council.

In the statement, the GCC countries affirmed their full support for international efforts to combat terrorism and dry up its sources of financing. They called on all countries to work together to tackle terrorism in all its forms.

The GCC countries also expressed their condemnation of all terrorist acts, and stressed the prohibition of bloodshed and harming civilians and civilian facilities such as schools, places of worship and hospitals, and the importance of international and regional coordination to fight terrorist groups and sectarian militias, which threaten security and undermine stability.

The GCC countries consider dealing with the conditions conducive to terrorist acts and other forms of violence as one of the priorities of work to combat terrorism, the statement indicated.

It also emphasized the importance of consolidating the values of dialogue and respect between peoples and cultures, renouncing everything that would spread religious hatred and extremism, and calling for concerted international efforts to promote these principles in all societies.